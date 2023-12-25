SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 507 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 152.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 477,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,638. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

