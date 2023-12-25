SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VO traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

