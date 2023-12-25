SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.54. The stock had a trading volume of 93,370,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,948,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

