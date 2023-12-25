SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.53. 1,995,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

