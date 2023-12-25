Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.