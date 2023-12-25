Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Sphere 3D Price Performance
Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.61.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
