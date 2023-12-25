Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,129.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,129.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,442 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,973 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,907 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

