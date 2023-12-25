Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.43 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $170.43 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,439.81 or 1.00011483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011876 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00147754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04345302 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,990,341.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

