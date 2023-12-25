Steem Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $116.13 million and $5.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 451,623,968 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

