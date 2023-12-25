Stifel Nicolaus Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

