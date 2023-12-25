Stifel Nicolaus Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $68.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

GIS opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

