StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 4.6 %

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $94.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 94.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

