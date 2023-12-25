StockNews.com Downgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.