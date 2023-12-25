StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $4.08 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Articles

