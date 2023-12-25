StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
