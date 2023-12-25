StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neonode by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Investor AB increased its holdings in Neonode by 821.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neonode by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neonode by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neonode by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

