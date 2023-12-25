StockNews.com Lowers Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of BLBD opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,545,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,917,450 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 144,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

