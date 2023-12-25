Stratis Market Cap Hits $190.62 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Stratis has a total market cap of $190.62 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.74 or 0.05227915 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00109295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00027664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,644,279 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

