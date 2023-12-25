Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 727,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

