Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

