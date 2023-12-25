Symbol (XYM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $719,476.53

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $179.40 million and approximately $719,476.53 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,288,320,139 coins and its circulating supply is 5,849,071,758 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

