Tangible (TNGBL) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Tangible has a total market cap of $68.59 million and $7,112.56 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00004825 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.10450233 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $20,066.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

