Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.
Tarena International Company Profile
