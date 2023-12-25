Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

