TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

