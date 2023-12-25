Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $168.24. 3,492,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

