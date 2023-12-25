Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after buying an additional 827,298 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.24. 3,492,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average is $164.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.