The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Lowered by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 1.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $24,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 720,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

