The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

