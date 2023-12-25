TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

