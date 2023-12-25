Trelleborg AB (publ) (TBABF) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) is one of 177 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Trelleborg AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trelleborg AB (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trelleborg AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trelleborg AB (publ) Competitors 1198 4212 5521 55 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Trelleborg AB (publ)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trelleborg AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

41.0% of Trelleborg AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trelleborg AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trelleborg AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Trelleborg AB (publ) Competitors -9.57% -1.68% 2.04%

Dividends

Trelleborg AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Trelleborg AB (publ) pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 28.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trelleborg AB (publ) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trelleborg AB (publ) N/A N/A 4.48 Trelleborg AB (publ) Competitors $6.13 billion $582.30 million -260.17

Trelleborg AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trelleborg AB (publ). Trelleborg AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trelleborg AB (publ) rivals beat Trelleborg AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; automotive noise damping; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions. It also provides health and medical; pipe seals and repair; printing; sealing profiles; sealing; rubber; tunnel seals; wear protection; and wheels and tires solutions. In addition, the company offers tire fitting services; bridge bearings; bridge expansion joints; cable and rubber compounds; flexible containment; electrical protection; embedded rail system; flat gaskets; grout seals; inflatable; milk liners; and noise and vibration damping solutions. Further, it provides oil sand; rubber flooring; ship fenders; squeegees; and truck and diesel solutions. Trelleborg AB (publ) was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Trelleborg, Sweden.

