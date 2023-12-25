TrueFi Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and $5.88 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,462,818 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,462,818.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05845414 USD and is up 8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,718,705.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

