Truist Financial Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $741.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $693.00 to $741.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.