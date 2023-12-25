Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $76.28. 1,408,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

