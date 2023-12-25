United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $156.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $158.25 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

