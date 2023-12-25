USDX [Kava] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $402,784.38 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $100.79 million and $402,784.38 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00540691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00117091 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00024323 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00027228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.91876074 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $387,595.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

