USDX [Kava] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $402,651.94 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $102.07 million and approximately $402,651.94 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,701.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00537896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00116525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00024383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

