Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

