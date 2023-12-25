Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 12.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.