Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 31.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

