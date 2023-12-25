Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $435.29. 4,037,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

