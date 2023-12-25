Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $62.56 million and $3.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00166100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00540691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00397860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00117091 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

