Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Insider Sells £102,019.96 in Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton sold 104,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24), for a total value of £102,019.96 ($129,024.86).

Shares of LON VIC opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.22) on Monday. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.48 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market cap of £315.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,415.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 130 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. Its bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

