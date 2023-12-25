vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.05.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
