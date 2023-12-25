Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $38.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

