Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.95. 1,291,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,416. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

