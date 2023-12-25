Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Waters by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.74. 268,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $350.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

