WeBuy Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $253.01 million and $244,788.20 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,031,240 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

