Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0848 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,132. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $335,000.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

