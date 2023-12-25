WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $44.78 million and $35,521.49 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00166185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.