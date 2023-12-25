Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 10,024 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.21. 801,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,089. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

