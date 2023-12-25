Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 35,600 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.84. 745,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,267. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

