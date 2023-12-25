Willis Investment Counsel Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 337.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.9% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.38. 34,314,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.91.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.